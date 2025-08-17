Home / Royal

Princess Beatrice goes incognito as she parties with Edoardo at music festival

The Princess of York spotted at Wilderness Festival during rare public outing with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi blended in with crowds earlier this summer as they enjoyed a special night out.

The couple was seen enjoying their hearts out at Wilderness Festival in the Cotswolds, which took place from July 30 to August 2.

According to sources, the princess and her husband were looking “a little green around the gills” on the second night of the four-day event.

“They were up for partying but were clearly a bit... tired, let’s say, from Friday night,” an insider told Daily Mail.

They continued, “They had lots of kids over to their Cotswolds house for a pool party on Friday night, then Wilderness on Saturday night for Supergrass.”

This is not the first time that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have blended in the crowd as earlier this summer, the couple was spotted in the crowd along the Mall to congratulate the Lionesses after their historic win against Spain in Basel.

While no senior members of the Royal Family attended the winning parade, Princess Beatrice solely represented the monarchy at the occasion alongside her step-son Wolfie and daughter Athena.

The sources further revealed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have been spending most of the summer months, splitting time between their London residence in St James's Palace and their Cotswolds retreat.

