King Felipe sacrifices family vacation for major duty amid Spain wildfire

King Felipe has cut short his family vacation to fulfill his duties as monarch.
Amid the devastating wildfire in the country, the Spanish King sacrificed his personal time with the Royal Family to be present for his people.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, August 17, the Royal Family of Spain shared an update on the monarch’s latest engagement, reporting that he visited the Headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) at Torrejon Air Base to receive the latest updates on the wildfires and ongoing response efforts.
“The King has visited, early in the afternoon, the Headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) at Torrejon Air Base to receive the latest information on the deployment of UME troops in forest firefighting tasks,” read the post’s caption.
Continuing the statement, the Royals shared, “There he wanted to demonstrate the leadership capacity of the UME and has transmitted his encouragement to all the units that configure it, as well as the pride of all Spaniards for the work they are doing in the fight against the fires that plague several areas of our country.”
For those unaware, Spain is currently battling its worst wildfire crisis in decades, with 20 major wildfires raging across the country.
According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, more than 13,600 members of the State Security Forces have been deployed to fight the forest fires.
Meanwhile, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía are enjoying a vacation at the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima's royal residence in southern Greece, reported Hello!.