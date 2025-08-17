King Charles enjoys rare drive with Queen Camilla during summer break

King Charles is driving himself and Queen Camilla to church!
On Sunday, August 17, the 76-year-old monarch was spotted behind the wheel of an Audi 4 x 4 as he drove himself and his 78-year-old wife to a church service at Crathie Kirk, near the Scottish royal residence.
King Charles was appeared in high spirits as he smiled at onlookers while Queen Camilla gave the bright smile from the passenger seat.
The royal couple was dressed to the nines for the weekend mass with Queen Camilla rocking a feathered hat.
King Charles’ church outing comes just days after he delivered a powerful speech to commemorate VJ Day on 15 August, marking the anniversary of the end of World War II.
During the address, he emphasized on the importance of never forgetting the "service and sacrifice of the wartime generation and what it shows us about the ongoing need for international cooperation.”
"Countries and communities that had never before fought together learned to coordinate their efforts across vast distances, faiths and cultural divides. Together they proved that, in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear, but the arms you link,” the king further added.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently enjoying their summer break at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.