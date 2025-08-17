Crown Prince Hussein restores Jordan’s National Military Service Program

Crown Prince Hussein has made a big move to promote patriotism among young Jordanians.
On Sunday, August 17, the Crown Prince of Jordan took to his official Instagram handle to share a major update with the citizens, announcing the reactivation of National Military Service Programme – an initiative combining military and vocational training.
In the post, King Abdullah’s eldest child stated that reinstating the programme is necessary to strengthen the country’s national identity and fostering a stronger connection between young people and their homeland.
“Reinstating the National Military Service Program is essential to strengthening our national identity and deepening young people’s bond with their homeland,” he captioned.
The future King continued, “Congratulations to all those who will embark on this experience alongside the brave men and women of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, and gratitude to everyone who helped turn this vision into reality.”
He went on to share, “Today, I was also inspired by the meaningful dialogue and high sense of responsibility among the group of young men and women I met with in Irbid.”
Accompanying the statement was a photo that featured Crown Prince Hussein meeting the officials during his latest engagement.
For those unaware, the National Service Programme was previously introduced as Voluntary National Service in 2019 and targeted unemployed youth aged 18-25, offering them one month of military training and three months of vocation education.