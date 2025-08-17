Home / Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan hit with ‘polite break-up’ rumors over Netflix deal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are 'extending their partnership' with Netflix on this month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix deal is being branded by royal watchers as a “polite break-up.”

As per the Daily Express, the PR expert shared that the new deal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was a "demotion dressed as a promotion.”

On August 11, Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, proudly announced that they are "extending their partnership" with Netflix as the couple's previous lucrative contract, reported to be worth around £74 million, is nearing its end next month.

In the opinion of a PR expert, the new deal was a "clever way" by the streaming giant to prevent headlines about cutting ties with the Sussex couple.

Renae Smith, founder of PR agency The Atticism, told the outlet, "This 'partnership extension' is basically a demotion dressed as a promotion.”

The expert added, “My bet is it’s a clever way for Netflix to avoid headlines about dropping them, and for the Sussexes to say they still have a deal. But it feels more like a polite break-up. Netflix may also be trying to manage a soft exit."

According to one PR specialist, the Sussex couple tend to have messy breakups, a factor that could account for the streamer's decision to steer clear of drama.

Previously, it was widely reported in July that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's initial $100 deal with Netflix would not be renewed when it expires in September.

