Prince William, Princess Kate's move sparks trouble for neighbours 

Princess Kate and Prince William's planned move to their new home has caused a bit of a pickle for their Windsor property neighbours.
Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday, August 16, that the Prince and Princess of Wales, with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – would leave Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge.
The 328-year-old Grade II-listed mansion can be found a short distance from their current home in Windsor Great Park.
It has now been revealed that two families who lived in cottages near the Forest Lodge were left "surprised" after being asked to move out earlier this summer.
No eviction notices are believed to have been issued to the tenants, who were unexpectedly told to leave the properties and were provided similar or better accommodation within the vast Great Park.
On Sunday, August 17, a source shared, "Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."
The Prince and Princess of Wales are considering the Forest Lodge as their "forever home," which they and their children would inhabit even after William ascends to the throne.
Valued at approximately £16 million, the palatial Georgian lodge underwent a lavish £1.5 million restoration in 2001.
As reported by The Sun, William and Kate are renovating further, funding the redesigning from their own pocket at no cost to the taxpayer.
Notably, Prince William and Princess Kate will also maintain their preference for having no live-in staff.