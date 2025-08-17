Home / Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William’s new home vows eye-opening luxury living

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children are set to move to a home


Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing to settle into a new chapter with their stunning £16 million country estate, a grand 328-year-old property boasting guest houses.

On Saturday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and young Prince Louis are set to move to a new multi-million pound home in Windsor Great Park, which they hope will be their "forever home".

The mansion, said to be worth £16 million and dates back 328 years, and the couple are said to have already made planning applications to renovate the Grade II listed building.

According to reports, the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, previously rented for £15,000 a month, sits in Windsor Great Park near Adelaide Cottage, where the Wales family has lived since 2022.

Once called Holly Grove, the Grade II-listed estate brings William and Kate 10 minutes closer to Lambrook School for their children and offers original features, three stables, two guest houses, a pond, gardens, and a tennis court.

The red-brick property, built in Flemish bond, retains much of its historic charm with original slate roofing, cellars, nine bay windows, ornate cornicing, and elegant stucco detailing.

The couple will personally cover all renovation costs, ensuring no burden on taxpayers.

Princess Kate and Prince William will shift to their new home ahead of this year Christmas.

