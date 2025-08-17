Home / Royal

Queen Máxima steps out with daughters on spiritual visit

The Queen of Netherlands was spotted in Greece with her daughters Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands made her much-anticipated return as she visited a spiritual site alongside her daughters for a serene family moment.

During her summer vacation, the Queen of Netherlands was spotted in Greece with her daughters Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

On August 15, the Feast of the Assumption, the Queen and her two youngest daughters spotted while stepping out a touching pilgrimage to the church of Agios Nikolaos on the Greek island of Spetses,

Father Grigorios Nanakoudis, head of the island’s Orthodox cathedral revealed the news through his Instagram account.


“Official solemn visit and pilgrimage of Her Majesty the Queen of the Netherlands Máxima and her daughters, the princesses, to the Holy Metropolitan Church of Agios Nikolaos Spetson,” wrote the priest.

For the outing, Queen Máxima stunned in a sleeveless white blouse and striped bohemian skirt, accessorized with gold jewelry and a light shawl.

Princess Alexia wore an embroidered white dress with a belted shirt and golden accents, while the youngest opted for a relaxed look with a ruffled blouse and wide reddish-toned pants.

This visit is part of the annual summer vacation that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima take to their villa in Kranidi, an exclusive property on the Aegean coast that they acquired in 2012 for nearly five million euros.

The residence, which features a private port, three separate houses, and privileged views, has become their usual getaway, even though it has faced some controversy.

