Queen Margrethe presents meaningful gift to Viborg Cathedral at high mass

Queen Margrethe knows how to make a gift meaningful!
On Sunday, August 17, the former Queen of Denmark made an elegant appearance at a “very special” high mass in Viborg Cathedral, where she presented a meaningful gift to the church.
Taking to Instagram, the Danish Royal Family shared that Queen Margrethe designed a special chasuble – an outermost liturgical vestment worn by a Catholic or High Anglican priest when celebrating Mass – to gift it to Viborg Cathedral.
“The church bells rang out today for a very special high mass in Viborg Cathedral, where Her Majesty Queen Margrethe attended the inauguration of the church's new chasuble,” the Royals captioned.
They briefed, “It was designed by Queen Margrethe in collaboration with the late Lizzi Damgaard and the Society for Ecclesiastical Art. It is designed to match Joakim Skovgaard's decoration of the cathedral from 1897-1906 and the bishop's robe that Her Majesty designed for the diocese in 1989.”
It was also shared that the inauguration was held at a festive service and was attended by the congregation and guests.
“The new chasuble will now be part of the liturgical life of Viborg Cathedral,” the Danish Royals stated.
They also noted that “since the mid-1970s, Queen Margrethe has designed, and partly embroidered herself, several vestments or church textiles for churches in Denmark, Greenland, Germany and England: from detailed bishop's robes, mass shawls in white, red, green and violet to church feasts, antependia or altar tablecloths and even a wedding blanket and a hymnbook cover.”
Queen Margrethe is the former queen of Denmark and the mother of King Frederik X.