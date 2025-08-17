Home / Royal

Prince Harry alone in his fight as Meghan Markle remains silent

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have extended their Netflix partnership to multi-year, first-look contract

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to start a new venture with Netflix; however, Royal experts have highlighted a topic that has not been addressed by the As Ever founder.

Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex stepped down from Sentebale, the charity he founded to help children orphaned by AIDS in Lesotho, following a disagreement with the chairwoman, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Harry was said to be devastated by the public row, which even dragged in Meghan when Dr Chandauka claimed she caused a stir at a fundraiser for the charity.

With the Duchess opening up the new Netflix deal and promoting her brand on social media, the one topic she has stayed silent on is the row that affected her husband.

Addressing the issue, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared that there is good reason for this.

Talking to the Mirror, she shared, "This is a very sensitive issue all round. Sentebale was Harry's charity from the start, along with his co-founder, Prince Seeiso.

"The allegations of misogyny and misogynoir – both discounted by the Charity Commission – make this an even more sensitive issue for Meghan to become involved with," Bond noted.

Jennie Bond further suggested that Meghan might have offered comfort privately, but stressed that Harry would understand that "it’s not her place to get involved in a public row with his charity."

Since the Charity Commission's report, it has since been revealed that Harry might be set to start a new humanitarian charity. 

Meghan Markle's silence was noted due to the fact that the Duke is quite outspoken of his support for his wife, making public comments against the British media.

