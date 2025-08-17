Home / Royal

Prince Andrew to face major blow after close pals reveal past details

The Duke of York's reputation is in tatters due to his friendship with US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is set to face more media scrutiny, as historian Andrew Lownie – whose biography of the disgraced Duke of York, Entitled, was released last week – has said there are more revelations to come.

On Sunday, August 17, the royal biographer said that some friends of Andrew have broken the cover to share the details about his extravagant past.

Many are formerly loyal associates who had originally declined to be involved in the book; however, now they have offered to contribute.

Lownie said it would be an "entirely new book" which would be ready for a release by next summer.

"The amazing and astonishing thing that's happened since Entitled came out is that people have come forward in droves with more stories to tell about Prince Andrew," he said.

He further added, "Those who felt they couldn't speak to me before have now changed their mind or have realised they've been covering things up for him out of misplaced loyalty."

More details about Andrew's past coming to light would place the House of York in shambles, as the prince's former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, also received an unflattering portrait in Lownie's book.

Commentators and Royal experts have already suggested that the claims in the book have made Andrew's return to public life impossible, and any further scandal could prove to be quite difficult for the disgraced Royal.

Andrew Lownie has already alluded to the fact that the passages he was forced to remove for legal reasons were enough to bring down the monarchy.

