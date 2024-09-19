Prince William builds grand shrine for Princess Diana at his home

Prince William has honored his late mother Princess Diana by gifting her a very sacred shrine!
As per Hello Magazine, the Prince of Wales lives with in Kensington Palace, which is a property where his mum spent a part of her life as well.
Within its ground, there’s a space called the Sunken Garden that was created in 1908 by King Edward VII and was subsequently dedicated to Princess Diana’s memory many years ago.
To mark her 20th death anniversary in 2017, Prince William turned the yard into an area garlanded with hundreds of flowers in his mother’s memory.
In 2021, the Prince of Wales installed a very reflective statue as a tribute on what would have been her 60th birthday.
Sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, the figure shows Princess Diana looking down to three children in a bid to capture her work for kids around the world.
The younglings featured in the model are however not Prince William and Prince Harry, seemingly because it was the unprivileged ones that their mother spoke for.
Beneath the grand carving of Princess Diana is a plinth magnificently engraved with her name as well as a paving stone containing an extract from a poem named The Measure of a Man.
Needless to say, the Prince of Wales is very protective of his mum’s shrine.
Prince William doesn’t allow the public to walk into the highly secured garden, but they can only view it from the surrounding.