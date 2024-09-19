Royal

Prince William builds grand shrine for Princess Diana at his home

Prince William has a highly guarded sanctuary dedicated to late mother Princess Diana

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Prince William has a highly guarded sanctuary dedicated to late mother Princess Diana
Prince William has a highly guarded sanctuary dedicated to late mother Princess Diana

Prince William has honored his late mother Princess Diana by gifting her a very sacred shrine!

As per Hello Magazine, the Prince of Wales lives with in Kensington Palace, which is a property where his mum spent a part of her life as well.

Within its ground, there’s a space called the Sunken Garden that was created in 1908 by King Edward VII and was subsequently dedicated to Princess Diana’s memory many years ago.

To mark her 20th death anniversary in 2017, Prince William turned the yard into an area garlanded with hundreds of flowers in his mother’s memory.

In 2021, the Prince of Wales installed a very reflective statue as a tribute on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, the figure shows Princess Diana looking down to three children in a bid to capture her work for kids around the world.

The younglings featured in the model are however not Prince William and Prince Harry, seemingly because it was the unprivileged ones that their mother spoke for.

Beneath the grand carving of Princess Diana is a plinth magnificently engraved with her name as well as a paving stone containing an extract from a poem named The Measure of a Man.

Needless to say, the Prince of Wales is very protective of his mum’s shrine.

Prince William doesn’t allow the public to walk into the highly secured garden, but they can only view it from the surrounding.

Prince William builds grand shrine for Princess Diana at his home

Prince William builds grand shrine for Princess Diana at his home
Beyoncé CMA ‘shutout’ sparks UNEXPECTED reaction from Dolly Parton

Beyoncé CMA ‘shutout’ sparks UNEXPECTED reaction from Dolly Parton
George Clooney, Brad Pitt fine with jokes about their age in 'Wolfs'

George Clooney, Brad Pitt fine with jokes about their age in 'Wolfs'
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds

YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds

Royal News

YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Zara Tindall grabs eyes with mind-blowing physique at horse trials
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ with succession exclusion yet awaits for key role
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
King Charles releases emotional message amid Prince Harry’s UK return
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Kate Middleton becomes inspiration for King Charles on road to cancer recovery
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Prince William strikes a huge deal ahead of Harry UK visit
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Prince Andrew lands in ‘depression’, ‘anxiety’ ahead of scandalous film release
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
King Charles shares surprising video message as Harry gears for UK return
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Prince Harry shares emotional statement ahead of potential King Charles reunion
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
King Charles likely to meet Prince Harry on duke's next UK visit
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share major statement about US elections