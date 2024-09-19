Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion

A new video has recently been released showing the remains of the Titan submersible.
Footage released by the Coast Guard, captured by underwater robots last June at a depth of 3,800 meters, shows more of the wreckage, including hull fragments and carbon fiber debris.
This follows earlier footage of the sub’s damaged tail cone.
A US hearing is currently investigating the sub’s fatal implosion during its June 2023 expedition to the Titanic wreck.
OceanGate’s former operations manager testified that the sub was a significant safety risk and that the company's main focus was profit. David
The Titan carried OceanGate's founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, veteran French diver Paul Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.
Meanwhile, OceanGate’s scientific director Steven Ross and mission specialist Renata Rojas are expected to testify on Thursday.
After the disaster, OceanGate suspended its operations and now has no full-time staff, but a lawyer is representing the company at the hearing.
Earlier, the final messages from the Titan submersible before it imploded had revealed.
As per PEOPLE, the five passengers experienced communication issues but remained positive, with their last message stating "all good here" before losing contact.
The wreck was found four days later, about 300 meters from the Titanic's bow, and is heavily damaged from the extreme ocean pressure.