World

Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion

The footage reveals additional wreckage, including hull fragments and carbon fiber debris

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024


A new video has recently been released showing the remains of the Titan submersible.

Footage released by the Coast Guard, captured by underwater robots last June at a depth of 3,800 meters, shows more of the wreckage, including hull fragments and carbon fiber debris.

This follows earlier footage of the sub’s damaged tail cone.

A US hearing is currently investigating the sub’s fatal implosion during its June 2023 expedition to the Titanic wreck.

OceanGate’s former operations manager testified that the sub was a significant safety risk and that the company's main focus was profit. David

The Titan carried OceanGate's founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, veteran French diver Paul Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Meanwhile, OceanGate’s scientific director Steven Ross and mission specialist Renata Rojas are expected to testify on Thursday.

After the disaster, OceanGate suspended its operations and now has no full-time staff, but a lawyer is representing the company at the hearing.

Earlier, the final messages from the Titan submersible before it imploded had revealed. 

As per PEOPLE, the five passengers experienced communication issues but remained positive, with their last message stating "all good here" before losing contact.

The wreck was found four days later, about 300 meters from the Titanic's bow, and is heavily damaged from the extreme ocean pressure. 

George Clooney leaves Tom Cruise in dark with ‘brutal’ prank

George Clooney leaves Tom Cruise in dark with ‘brutal’ prank
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish’s roles in ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 REVEALED

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish’s roles in ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 REVEALED
Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion

Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe

Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe

World News

Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Harris-Walz secures Michigan teamsters' support despite neutrality declaration
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Mohamed Al Fayed hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from former staff
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Lebanon experiences wave of walkie-talkie explosions after pager attack
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Harris vs. Trump: What do post-debate polls reveal?
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
OceanGate Titan submersible wreckage’s first-ever footage released: Watch
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Moo Deng: Surprising reason behind baby Hippo's internet fever
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Donald Trump calls India ‘big abuser’ ahead of meeting with PM Modi
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Russian army to surpass America as world’s second largest military
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe
Republicans block IVF bill in senate despite support from Trump