George Clooney leaves Tom Cruise in dark with 'brutal' prank

George Clooney made Tom Cruise agree to ‘Brad Pitt’s demand’ by fooling him big time

  September 19, 2024


George Clooney might have played pranks on a special chunk of people, but he pulled off a very sneaky one on action-man Tom Cruise.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, the actor revealed to have gotten a good laugh by simply pretending to be his bestie Brad Pitt!

Once upon a time, someone had gifted him a fake stationery, which was meant to give the impression as if it belonged to his close pal.

George Clooney then used this present for sending “brutal” letters to Tom Cruise, who thought they were actually from Brad Pitt.

In one note, the filmmaker suggested to make a sequel of Interview with the Vampire, which was a 1994 movie starring both TC and Buratto Pitto.

But he proposed that they would reverse roles this time!

George Clooney said, “I sent it to Tom Cruise, saying they want to do [Interview with the Vampire 2], but this time Brad wants to play Lestat.”

To this, Jimmy Kimmel responded by revealing that Tom Cruise later called Brad Pitt to agree!

“Brad Pitt this afternoon said that Tom called him and said, ‘Yeah, it’s cool, you can play Lestat, that’s fine, I’m OK with that.” and he was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ”

George Clooney has also fooled fellow stars by pretending to Bill Clinton!

