Royal

Prince William gives speech on ‘complex societal issues’ in UK

Prince William determined to end social dilemmas interwoven into the United Kingdom

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024


Prince William stepped out on his latest engagement for addressing one “complex societal issue” challenging the United Kingdom in these times.

Visiting a Homewards event taking place at Aberdeen today, he stated how homelessness is cropping up as an issue for “far too many people.”

“Homelessness is a complex societal issue and one that touches the lives of far too many people in our society,” the Prince of Wales said.

He however believes that fighting against this problem can truly eradicate it from the United Kingdom.

Prince William went on, “I created Homewards because I wanted us to look at the issue of homelessness through a different lens!”

“To inspire a movement to prevent people from ever experiencing homelessness in the first place,” he added.

The Prince of Wales recently launched a five-year programme called Homewards, specifically for tackling the increasing number of vagabonds spreading across the nation.

Spreading the word for awareness, Prince William met with essential workers from the local area of this sector in a bid to join hands, so they can face this issue together, as per GB News.

