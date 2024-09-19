Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’

Entertainment

  September 19, 2024
Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum has been offered an alluring multimillion dollar deal for writing a tell-all book on his infidelity.

The Foo Fighter vocalist recently shattered their 21-year-old marriage by publicly confessing about cheating on her as well as fathering an illegitimate child with another woman.

As per Daily Mail, a subsidiary of publishing giant Simon & Schuster has proposed million of dollars to Jordyn Blum for penning a revenge book.

Now, she is considering to accept the offer because of the public humiliation that Dave Grohl has allegedly put her through by running a love affair.

One insider said, “Jordyn Blum has lots to reveal about being married to Dave Grohl. If she decides to accept the offer, it will be an intimate look at her life with a rock ’n’ roll icon.”

“She’s been holding the marriage together for their daughters. Now he has humiliated her in front of the world, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage,” the individual added.

Days after the singer made that shocking admission of betraying his spouse, former friends of porn publisher Annaliese Nielsen revealed that he had had a 15-year-long relationship with her as well.

Jordyn Blum is believed to have “turned a blind eye” to whatever Dave Grohl did, but now that he has publicly demolished their wedding, she will “fight back.”

