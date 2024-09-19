Ayeza Khan gives nod to her love for Shah Rukh Khan with THIS move

Ayeza Khan is expressing her love for Shah Rukh Khan with a low-key tribute!
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 19, the Pakistani actress shared a drop-dead gorgeous video of herself and gave a nod to the king of Bollywood.
In the caption, Ayeza penned, “Just AK and SRK,” which are the abbreviations of her and Khan’s names.
With the Chennai Express actor’s iconic dialogues from the film Veer Zaara playing in the background, Ayeza stunned her fans in various gorgeous looks that she carried throughout the video as she posed in front of the camera.
The clip opened with the actress captured from her back, with the focus being on her hands, which were beautifully painted with maroon nail polish.
Ayeza’s video then transitioned into her side pose, where she was captured gracefully turning her face to the camera. Her look featured glam makeup and was accessorized with gorgeous jewelry made of white pearls.
Meanwhile, Khan’s dialogues synced beautifully with the video.
Expressing her desire to witness Ayeza sharing a screen with the Pathaan actor, a fan commented, “Want to see you with Srk in an upcoming film.”
One more expressed, “This is the time you should do a film with Srk.”
“Just a glance from you leaves me breathless,” wrote another.