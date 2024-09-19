Lincoln Project slams Donald Trump with new Taylor Swift-inspired ad: Watch

The Lincoln Project, an American political action committee that opposes Donald Trump and Trumpism has released a new Taylor-Swift-themed advertisement attacking Trump.
It frames his comments as part of a broader pattern of disrespect towards successful women.
The ad titled "Bad Blood," which refers to Taylor Swift’s 1989 single, features a landing page with the all-caps subtitle: "THE MISOGYNISTIC PRESIDENTS’ DEPARTMENT."
The ad opens with footage of Swift accepting an award at the 2024 MTV VMAs, accompanied by a voiceover that states, "Taylor Swift isn’t the first successful woman Donald Trump has attacked… she’s just the most recent," followed by Trump’s recent post on Truth Social, which says, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
The ad includes a compilation of Trump’s past insults towards various women, such as Rosie O’Donnell and Brande Roderick.
It also features clips from his 2016 debate with Hillary Clinton and the infamous Access Hollywood tape.
The narrator highlights Trump’s history of disrespect and cruelty, including his controversial comments on abortion and his behaviour towards women.
The ad ends by questioning whether anyone would want a man like Trump to treat their daughter this way.
It wraps up with Swift on screen again and a Fox News clip where Trump criticized her, suggesting her support for Kamala Harris would have consequences.
The final message is, "He says he hates Taylor… but the truth is he hates all of us."