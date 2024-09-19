Entertainment

Lady Gaga's father makes SHOCKING statement on his 2024 US Election choice

Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s father expressed his choice between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, has surprised everyone with his 2024 election preference!

While speaking in an interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends, Germanotta, breaking silence on his choice, revealed that he is backing Donald Trump for the upcoming election.

"I endorse Donald Trump. I endorse his policies," said Gaga’s dad in his shocking statement.

He continued, "They're two vastly different people. One of them is pure, and he's a patriot. The other is just going to say whatever she needs to say to get elected. That's basically what I hear, and I'm tired of hearing about her neighbors’ lawn.”

This announcement comes just a few days after the Republican presidential candidate met with a with a second assassination attempt.

Germanotta’s statement might set him up for a clash with his famous daughter, who has a history of supporting the Democrats.

However, the singer has not yet endorsed Harris, but it is also worth noting that during the 2020 election, Gaga opened up about her support for Joe Biden just a day before the election were to be held. So, it is safe to say that she might hold her statement back until the very last day.

