Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image

Prince Andrew is presented with a brand new opportunity to rebuild his long-disgraced image by the recent drama series, A Very Royal Scandal, based on his scandal.
The production shows his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case, and it seems like the final wave of high-profile interest in the big time controversy.
After this, it’s expected that the criticism thrown at Prince Andrew will reach a peak before ultimately dying down with the public as well as the producers moving on to finding fresher stories.
As per Express UK, his association with Jeffrey Epstein “will always be a part of his legacy” as it can never be forgotten or erased.
But soon will come the chance for him to get his public life back.
Last week, rumors about King Charles planning to bring his younger brother back into the fold were reported.
Insiders claimed that Your Majesty has instructed Prince William and Kate Middleton to make a public appearance with the Duke of York so as to restore his image.
While the couple is reportedly hesitant to play this movie, it’s said that the Prince of Wales offered to drive his uncle to the church during their summer break in a bid to ease tensions between them.