Sabrina Carpenter teases HUGE Netflix surprise: DETAILS

Sabrina Carpenter is dropping a “Short N’ Sweet” announcement for the upcoming Christmas holidays!
To make this Christmas a memorable event for the audience, Netflix USA on Thursday, September 19, shared a joint post with the Espresso singer and dropped a clip of Carpenter teasing a big project underwork.
“This is really gonna jingle your bells,” captioned the video streaming site on the post.
Announcing about the forthcoming project, the caption read, “A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss!”
The post also mentioned the date and time for the show to be streamed and wrote, “Mark your calendars for Dec 6 at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT.”
With jingle bells playing in the background, the Taste singer appeared in front of the camera dressed in a shimmery black short dress along with a pair of long, black boots.
“Expecting someone else?” said the singer in the clip.
In the show, the Nonsense singer will perform songs from her holiday-themed EP Fruitcake along with some other Christmas season classics.
“The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me,” said the singer in a statement.
The special will also feature “unexpected duets and comedic guests,” alongside a fusion of music and comedy.