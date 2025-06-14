Entertainment

Keira Knightley opens up about mixed feelings on Oscar success & 'Pirates' backlash

'Pride & Prejudice' star specifically looked back at the pivotal year when she earned an Oscar nomination

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Keira Knightley has candidly reflected on the contrasting experiences of her career.

The Pride & Prejudice star specifically looked back at the pivotal year when she simultaneously earned an Oscar nomination and faced criticism for her performance in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

Speaking with actress Rosamund Pike in a piece for Vanity Fair, Knightley reconted on criticisms she faced for her role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

In an interview she said about her Oscar nomination, “Yes, it was pretty big for my career.”

She stated, "If people will come up to me, it’ll be about that one. Pirates of the Caribbean had already come out, but I think in the public consciousness, I was seen as a terrible actress. But I had this phenomenally big success with Pirates. And I think this was the first one that was a phenomenally big success, but was also critically acclaimed."

"So I remember it coming out maybe the same year, maybe around the same time as Pirates 2," Knightley continued.

She added, "And I got the worst reviews ever for that, and then also being nominated for an Oscar at the same time — it was, in my 21-year-old head, quite confusing."

Keira Knightley’s first Oscar Nomination:

Keira Knightley garnered her first Academy Award nomination for her role as Elizabeth Bennet in Pride & Prejudice.

