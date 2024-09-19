Sports

Roger Federer reveals cons of retirement ahead of Laver Cup

22-time Grand Slam winner became ambassador of the Laver Cup after retirement

  Web Desk
  September 19, 2024
Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer opened up about life after taking retirement from sport.

According to The Japan Times, Federer revealed that keeping involved in the game even after retirement saved him from feeling ‘like an alien’ at the tennis courts.

22-time Grand Slam winner did not take to a corner after taking retirement two years back. Right after his retirement, he became part of tennis as an ambassador of the Laver Cup.

Federer, who played his last match at the Laver Cup, is now happy about his decision to stay connected with the game.

Federer said, “I'm happy I went back right away to some tournaments. I feel I ripped the Band-Aid off quite quickly, and when I walk around the tennis sites, I still feel I belong there. I don't feel like an alien, which is a good thing because you can feel like that very quickly.

“People (and) players ask you, 'What are you doing here?' and you're like, 'Exactly. If you keep talking like this, I will never come back.' I'm happy I'm still able to feel comfortable in a setting like this because it would be so much easier just to stay home, get comfortable at home, and realise you don't need to be on tour anymore," the 43-year-old continued.

Furthermore, the Laver Cup is all set to begin on September 20 in Berlin.

Sports News

Travis Kelce takes accountability for his ‘mediocre’ performance
Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement
Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy to be honoured by Portugal in unique way
Roger Federer to apologise to Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon practice snub
Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win
Oleksandr Usyk breaks silence on shocking detention at Poland airport
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown
Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open