Roger Federer reveals cons of retirement ahead of Laver Cup

Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer opened up about life after taking retirement from sport.
According to The Japan Times, Federer revealed that keeping involved in the game even after retirement saved him from feeling ‘like an alien’ at the tennis courts.
22-time Grand Slam winner did not take to a corner after taking retirement two years back. Right after his retirement, he became part of tennis as an ambassador of the Laver Cup.
Federer, who played his last match at the Laver Cup, is now happy about his decision to stay connected with the game.
Federer said, “I'm happy I went back right away to some tournaments. I feel I ripped the Band-Aid off quite quickly, and when I walk around the tennis sites, I still feel I belong there. I don't feel like an alien, which is a good thing because you can feel like that very quickly.
“People (and) players ask you, 'What are you doing here?' and you're like, 'Exactly. If you keep talking like this, I will never come back.' I'm happy I'm still able to feel comfortable in a setting like this because it would be so much easier just to stay home, get comfortable at home, and realise you don't need to be on tour anymore," the 43-year-old continued.
Furthermore, the Laver Cup is all set to begin on September 20 in Berlin.