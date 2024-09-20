Gigi Hadid throws epic birthday bash for ‘loving’ daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid went all out for her “loving” daughter Khai’s 4th birthday.
The supermodel welcomed her first child with ex boyfriend Zayn Malik on September 19, 2020.
She posted multiple pictures from the lavish Yoda theme birthday party on her social media.
In the first frame, the mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying Kayaking in the sea.
Gigi captioned the birthday post, “Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn till dusk.”
The Vogue model revealed that her daughter is curious, adventurous and loving, which is the reason why Khai is “life’s greatest joy” for her.
Gigi also confessed that she takes “pride” to be called “mama” of the 4-year old kiddo.
Bradley Coopers’ new girlfriend concluded the birthday wish, “Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! love !!!! YODA BEST (heart emoji)”
For the unversed, Zayn and Gigi dated for almost six years before the officially broke up in October 2021.