Zayn Malik reflects on fatherhood in heartwarming birthday message for Khai

Zayn Malik has melted hearts with a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, Khai, in celebration of her fourth birthday.
The former member of One Direction took to his Instagram account to share a touching note for his daughter, whom he shared with her ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
He dropped the picture of him carrying his daughter in his arms and gazing at the endless sea, as the picture was taken from their back.
Malik captioned the post, “The Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.”
Khai's mother, the supermodel, also took to her Instagram to express her feelings on her daughter's birthday.
She wrote, “Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk.”
Hadid continued, “She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! YODA BEST”
To note, the couple, who began their romance in 2015 and called it quits in 2021, announced the birth of their daughter, Khai on social media on Septeber 22, 2020.