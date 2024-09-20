Sports

Carlos Alcaraz reveals playing Rafael Nadal feels like 'nightmare'

  by Web Desk
  September 20, 2024
Four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz admitted that playing against fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal was ‘kind of a nightmare.’

According to Gulf Times, a day before the Lavers Cup in Berlin, Alcaraz revealed on Thursday, September 19, that he was star-struck when he first met Nadal in court.

The world number three recalled, “It was a huge thing when I played him for the first time. The other times for me were kind of a nightmare.”

The 2024 French Open winner said that playing against Rafa is always tough, and every time he shares the court with him, he feels ‘privileged’ to be a ‘good enough player to beat him.’

Alcaraz and Nadal were teamed up for the first time in the 2024 Paris Olympics doubles, but the two fell to the American duo in the quarterfinals and did not make it to the finals.

Moreover, the Spanish tennis star who won 4 Grand Slam titles at the age of just 21 years further added, “I think it's amazing to hear my teammates call me a tennis legend, but I try not to think about it. Above all, what makes you a legend in tennis is what you contribute to the sport and how you try and take tennis to the top, to be heard in every corner of the world.”

Furthermore, it was speculated that Nadal, following in the footsteps of Roger Federer, would take retirement at the Laver Cup, but his withdrawal from the tournament has left fans in ambiguity about whether the player has played his last or will make a comeback to the court.

