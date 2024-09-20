Trending

Triptii Dimri recalls ups and downs on her journey to silver screen

  • September 20, 2024
Triptii Dimri, who rose to fame after the blockbuster Animal, revealed people said mean things to her parents after she joined films. 

In an interview on Katrina Kaif's brand Kay Beauty by Katrina's YouTube channel, Dimri recalled all the mean comments against her. 

"I am from Uttarakhand, but I was born and brought up in Delhi, so my parents and family are in Delhi... it was difficult for me when I moved to Bombay (Mumbai), you know, to go out every day in front of more than 50-60 people in a room. There are people in the society and in my family also who said mean things to my parents," she said. 

 Dimri continued, "Things like 'Why have you sent your daughter to this profession? She is going to get spoiled; she will hang out with the wrong people, she is going to make wrong choices for herself, no one is going to want to marry her, she is not going to get married now."

Further adding, "There was a point when I was confused, because, you know, you lose hope when you get up and there is no work. But one thing I knew was that I could not go back to my parents and tell them, 'No, I have not done it'."

Earlier this year, Triptii Dimri opened up about being labelled India's crush. 

