Maya Ali looks regal in white peshwaz for breathtaking photoshoot

Maya Ali has sent the internet into meltdown with her white peshwaz look

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Maya Ali has sent the internet in a meltdown with looks from her recent photoshoot
Maya Ali has sent the internet in a meltdown with looks from her recent photoshoot 

Maya Ali sets pulses racing with her eye-catching white ensemble.

Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Mann Mayal star shared a bunch of pictures in an anarkali frock.

The images featured Maya striking various poses with her glam doing the talking. 

Her kohl-filled eyes and bold red lips went perfectly with her dress along with her jet black tresses cascading down the shoulders.

Maya's contagious smile lit up social media feeds and fans moods. 

She paired her entire look with a pair of dangling jewel pieces and maroon bangles. 

"This outfit deserves another post," the Diyar-e-Dil star captioned her carousel post. 


Shortly after Ali's post went viral, her die-hard fans reacted and heaped praise. 

One user wrote, " Hello, My girl." 

"This dress is looking so beautiful on you," the second penned. 

"Sab say haseeen. Full marks for the effort you put into your looks for each role," the third effused. 

On the work front, Maya Ali has a mega-budget action film lined up opposite Bilal Ashraf tentatively titled Khan Sahab. 

She is also set to enthrall the audience in a 7th Sky Entertainment project Sunn Mere Dil with Wahaj Ali as her male lead. 

Alia Bhatt spares no 'me time' after daughter Raha Kapoor's birth
Triptii Dimri recalls ups and downs on her journey to silver screen
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets mighty shout-out from YRF
Ayeza Khan gives nod to her love for Shah Rukh Khan with THIS move
Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break
Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success
Kareena Kapoor expresses her wish to work with Saif Ali Khan again
Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh
Ananya Panday addresses rumors of paid attendance at Ambani-Merchant wedding
Bilal Abbas Khan's on-stage habits highlighted by fellow actress Sarah Khan
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed express frustration over clickbait pregnancy rumors circulating