Maya Ali looks regal in white peshwaz for breathtaking photoshoot

Maya Ali sets pulses racing with her eye-catching white ensemble.
Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Mann Mayal star shared a bunch of pictures in an anarkali frock.
The images featured Maya striking various poses with her glam doing the talking.
Her kohl-filled eyes and bold red lips went perfectly with her dress along with her jet black tresses cascading down the shoulders.
Maya's contagious smile lit up social media feeds and fans moods.
She paired her entire look with a pair of dangling jewel pieces and maroon bangles.
"This outfit deserves another post," the Diyar-e-Dil star captioned her carousel post.
Shortly after Ali's post went viral, her die-hard fans reacted and heaped praise.
One user wrote, " Hello, My girl."
"This dress is looking so beautiful on you," the second penned.
"Sab say haseeen. Full marks for the effort you put into your looks for each role," the third effused.
On the work front, Maya Ali has a mega-budget action film lined up opposite Bilal Ashraf tentatively titled Khan Sahab.
She is also set to enthrall the audience in a 7th Sky Entertainment project Sunn Mere Dil with Wahaj Ali as her male lead.