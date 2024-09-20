Princess Eugenie supports mother Sarah Ferguson on emotional day

Princess Eugenie shows support and love to her mother Sarah Ferguson on an emotional day.
The Duchess of York paid tribute to her late mother, Susan Barrantes, on the 26th death anniversary.
On Thursday, she posted some pictures of her mother on Instagram.
One frame showed Susan joining Sarah and Prince Andrew on the Buckingham Palace balcony for their wedding in 1986.
The former member of the British royal family penned, “My much-loved mother Susie died 26 years ago today. She was far too young to be taken from us and I often reflect on the fact that at just 61, she was younger than I am now when she died in a cruel accident.”
While praising her late mom, she further wrote, “I think constantly of her zest for life and her shining spirit. Like all of us, she made mistakes but she taught me to value each and every day and to always seek to treat people with kindness. I miss her greatly.”
Princess Eugenie commented under her mother’s post and wrote a sweet message for her late grandmother.
Eugenie noted, "Miss beautiful Granny Susie."
For the unversed, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew got divorced in 1996.