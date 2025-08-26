Home / Royal

Norwegian Royal Family celebrates major milestone with young pupils

Queen Sonja and the Crown Prince couple participate in games and face painting with school students as they mark special occasion

Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are celebrating a major milestone.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, the Norwegian Royal Family shared a delightful video from the Queen and Crown Prince couple’s latest engagement.

The Royal Family was seen having a fun time at Gamlehaugen Castle in Bergen, celebrating 100 years of the royal residence.

As they marked the milestone occasion, the future king invited young students to play and have fun in the park around the castle.

“Gamlehaugen in Bergen - royal residence for 100 years,” captioned the Royals.

They continued, “The crown prince invited school pupils to play and fun in the park around Gamlehaugen in connection with marking the anniversary. The queen was also present and got to try herself as a face painter.”

In the video, Mette-Marit was seen wearing a tie-dye shirt with vibrant colours in an inverted V pattern, paired with casual white trousers.

Alongside her was Crown Prince Haakon looking dashing in a navy blue suit, while Queen Sonja radiated regal elegance in a turquoise coat with multiple pockets, complemented by a greyish-white skirt.

The clip also showed the Royals having fun with the pupils by playing games with them and painting colorful shapes on their faces.

Notably, this marked Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s first public appearance since her 28-year-old son, Marius Borg Høiby, was charged with four counts of rape, domestic violence, assault and other crimes following a yearlong police investigation.

