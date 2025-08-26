Meghan Markle reveals downside of being 'Duchess' in bombshell interview

Meghan Markle gets honest about the "inauthentic" part of being The Duchess of Sussex five years ago, when she was part of the Royal Family.
The former Suits actress left no stone unturned as she has once again reflected on the downside of holding the Duchess title in new bombshell interview.
During her appearance at Bloomberg Original's show The Circuit on Tuesday, August 26, the host, Emily Chang asked about Meghan "is there an inherent tension in trying to be relatable while also being a Duchess"
To which the 43-year-old replied, "No, I don't find, I'm just being myself."
She went on to explain, "so I think it was probably different several years ago, where I couldn't be as vocal, and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time."
"Let's be honest, that was not very myself" added Meghan with a wide grin.
In a subtle jab to life inside the Palace, the wife of Prince Harry explained, "I had not seen pantyhose since movies in the eighties when they came in the little egg."
"Felt like a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example, but it is an example," she added.
The interview was titled, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Life and Business Beyond the Royal Spotlight.
Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 alongside Prince Harry after stepping down from their royal duties.