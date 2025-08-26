Home / Royal

Meghan Markle reveals downside of being 'Duchess' in bombshell interview

Meghan Markle takes a jab at her 'inauthentic' life as Duchess of Sussex before leaving UK


Meghan Markle gets honest about the "inauthentic" part of being The Duchess of Sussex five years ago, when she was part of the Royal Family.

The former Suits actress left no stone unturned as she has once again reflected on the downside of holding the Duchess title in new bombshell interview.

During her appearance at Bloomberg Original's show The Circuit on Tuesday, August 26, the host, Emily Chang asked about Meghan "is there an inherent tension in trying to be relatable while also being a Duchess"

To which the 43-year-old replied, "No, I don't find, I'm just being myself."

She went on to explain, "so I think it was probably different several years ago, where I couldn't be as vocal, and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time."

"Let's be honest, that was not very myself" added Meghan with a wide grin.

In a subtle jab to life inside the Palace, the wife of Prince Harry explained, "I had not seen pantyhose since movies in the eighties when they came in the little egg."

"Felt like a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example, but it is an example," she added.

The interview was titled, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Life and Business Beyond the Royal Spotlight.

Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 alongside Prince Harry after stepping down from their royal duties.

You Might Like:

King Abdullah holds crucial talks with Uzbekistan President during royal trip

King Abdullah holds crucial talks with Uzbekistan President during royal trip
His Majesty began his official visit to Uzbekistan earlier this week and is scheduled to return to Jordan over the weekend

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’
Queen Mary and King Frederik receive warm welcome upon their arrival at Hanstholm Harbour

Balmoral Castle shares major update after Kate, William's Church appearance

Balmoral Castle shares major update after Kate, William's Church appearance
Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted arriving to Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked in UK with shameful Windsor toys sell

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked in UK with shameful Windsor toys sell
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry humiliated in hometown amid 'peace talk' with the Royal Family

King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday

King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday
British Royal Family pens heartwarming wish on the 81st birthday of a key royal

Meghan Markle gives exciting news after William's stern decision for her kids

Meghan Markle gives exciting news after William's stern decision for her kids
Meghan Markle shares personal message after Prince William's decision for Archie, Lilibet's future

Royal Family faces technical glitch days before King, Queen's special day

Royal Family faces technical glitch days before King, Queen's special day
The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, and her husband, Haakon, celebrated their 25 wedding anniversary earlier this week

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series
The Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' will premiere earlier this week

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's famous controversies become threat to historic Duke titles

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark
Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Råbjerg Mile amid their four-day summer tour

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy
The Princess of York is evolving her role as she stepped into new career journey

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release
The ‘Suits’ alum gives sneak peek of the first episode of her upcoming Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’