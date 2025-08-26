Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Meghan called royal life 'inauthentic'

King Charles interrupts his annual summer break at Balmoral Castle to celebrate a special occasion.
Just hours after Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Bloomberg Original premiered, Royal Family's official Instagram account released a heartfelt message to mark National Dog Day.
Alongside a slew of photos of renowned Royals like Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Prince Albert and King Edward, with their beloved pets was a sweet note from his majesty.
"Happy National Dog Day! To mark today’s celebration of our four-legged friends, we’re looking back at the dogs which have captured the hearts of Members of the Royal Family over the years," Buckingham Palace's message read.