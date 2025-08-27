Home / Royal

Meghan Markle reacts to Taylor Swift engagement as singer re-steals her thunder

Taylor Swift recently left Meghan Markle furious by taking ‘all the oxygen out’ of her major comeback

Everyone’s overjoyed to see Taylor Swift getting engaged – even Meghan Markle!

When the Duchess of Sussex excitedly announced the release date of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan Season 2 recently, she saw it as her “comeback moment.” However, her major announcement was badly overshadowed as soon as the Eras Tour hitmaker stepped in with her own thrilling update.

Hours after Meghan’s update, Swift made her podcast debut on her then-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights show, but this wasn’t all, as the singer also announced releasing her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Soon after the Blank Space crooner shared the news, her thrilling update broke the internet, casting a shadow on the As Ever founder’s announcement.

This left the Duchess fuming, as royal commentator Rob Shuter revealed, “Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle. Then Taylor’s announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan’s convinced it wasn’t just bad luck. She saw this as her comeback moment, then Taylor took all the oxygen out of the room.”

And now, when Prince Harry’s wife once again began making headlines with the release of her show With Love, Meghan Season 2 and her bombshell interview on The Circuit with Emily Chang, Taylor Swift has returned with another jaw-dropping announcement.

Meghan Markle 'likes' Taylor Swift's engagement post

Meghan Markle’s reaction on Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement:

On Tuesday, August 26, the same day when Meghan launched the second season, the Blank Space hitmaker dropped a bombshell, announcing her engagement to the NFL star Travis Kelce.

Sharing a dreamy post with her fiancé, Swift penned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

However, this time Meghan Markle is seemingly unfazed by Swift’s move as she “liked” the Cruel Summer singer’s Instagram post in which she announced the delightful news.

