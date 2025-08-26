Home / Royal

Royal couple makes surprise marriage announcement, first wedding photo

Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck and Ugen Choden Namgyel tied the knot at the Dechencholing Palace

A royal romance has just taken a new turn, as the couple stunned fans by announcing their marriage with a surprise statement.

On August 25, Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck and Ugen Choden Namgyel tied the knot at the Dechencholing Palace, which is located in Bhutan's capital city of Thimphu.

As per Hello Magazine, the only one photo of the wedding has been released, which shows the groom's half-brother, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife, Queen Jetsun.

The photo captures the couple leaning in close, as King Jigme wears a traditional Gho and Queen Jetsun also wears a traditional outfit, complete with a patterned red skirt and sleeves.


However, it's not revealed how long Jigyel and Ugen have been dating for.

Ugen is the daughter of Mr. Singye Namgyel and Mrs. Tshering Lhamo, while Jigyel is the son of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck and Her Majesty the Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck.

Jigyel was the former heir presumptive to the Bhutanese throne, but he was succeeded by his nephew, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, in 2016.

The newly-wed royal couple received the sacred blessings of The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and the Je Khenpo.

