Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle's show as it exposes her ‘hypocrisy'

Meghan Markle’s latest project has been branded “another cringe-fest” by a royal expert, who claimed even Prince Harry chose to steer clear of the event, fueling fresh criticism of the Duchess’s media ventures.
The Duchess of Sussex drew criticism as she dropped the second season of With love, Meghan, where she revealed her time in the UK and her marriage to the Duke of Sussex.
Royal expert Phil Dampier slammed the latest series as another opportunity to "have a dig" at the Royal Family.
Speaking to The Sun, he said, "But certainly, Megan, I think, is doing her own thing, and this new Netflix series is evidence of that.”
Dampier continued, "There's no sign of Harry in this program... maybe he has bigger fish to fry,” adding, "To spice it up a bit, Megan starts talking a little bit about her time in the royal family.”
The expert stated, "She drops a few things here and there and talks about her time in the UK.”
He said they’ll seize any chance to take another dig, though likely in a subtler way, adding that Harry’s book, Oprah interview, and Netflix series have already exhausted their ammunition.
Dampier revealed, "I think they've done about as much damage as they can."
Prince Harry did not appear in the show's new episodes, featuring only in two photographs.
Explaining Harry's absence, Dampier said that the series was a continuation of the Duchess’ "self-promotion"
Meghan’s “boring” Netflix series that “exercise in narcissism” also showed the “hypocrisy” of the Duchess as previously said she wanted their children to grow up with privacy when they left the royal family.
To note, the second series premiered two weeks after Harry and Meghan announced a scaled-back Netflix deal.