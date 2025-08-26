King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’

King Frederik and Queen Mary concluded their “eventful” day in Frederikshavn Municipality before heading to a new destination.
The Danish King and Queen were sent off from Skagen before they received a warn welcome at Hanstholm Harbour on Tuesday, August 25.
Taking to Instagram, Royal Family posted a carousal of images from the reception they hosted in Frederikshavn.
The caption read, “An eventful day in Frederikshavn Municipality ended festively when Their Majesties the King and Queen were sent off from Skagen and onward on this year's summer cruise with fireworks over Denmark's northernmost point.”
Palace further wrote, “Before that, the Royal Couple had hosted a reception on the royal ship Dannebrog. This year's summer cruise continues today in Thisted Municipality.”
In one frame, Frederik and Mary can be seen waving people from their ship. Another photo featured the royal couple enjoying the fireworks.
Following their arrival at Hanstholm Harbour, His and Her Majesty embarked on a Carriage ride in Thisted.
The Danish monarch and his wife will also attend an official reception at The Old Town Hall, later on the same day.
King Frederik and Queen Mary are set to finish their four-day summer tour on Thursday, August 28, 2025.