Home / Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’

Queen Mary and King Frederik receive warm welcome upon their arrival at Hanstholm Harbour

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’
King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’

King Frederik and Queen Mary concluded their “eventful” day in Frederikshavn Municipality before heading to a new destination.

The Danish King and Queen were sent off from Skagen before they received a warn welcome at Hanstholm Harbour on Tuesday, August 25.

Taking to Instagram, Royal Family posted a carousal of images from the reception they hosted in Frederikshavn.

The caption read, “An eventful day in Frederikshavn Municipality ended festively when Their Majesties the King and Queen were sent off from Skagen and onward on this year's summer cruise with fireworks over Denmark's northernmost point.”

Palace further wrote, “Before that, the Royal Couple had hosted a reception on the royal ship Dannebrog. This year's summer cruise continues today in Thisted Municipality.”

In one frame, Frederik and Mary can be seen waving people from their ship. Another photo featured the royal couple enjoying the fireworks.

Following their arrival at Hanstholm Harbour, His and Her Majesty embarked on a Carriage ride in Thisted.

The Danish monarch and his wife will also attend an official reception at The Old Town Hall, later on the same day.

King Frederik and Queen Mary are set to finish their four-day summer tour on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

You Might Like:

King Abdullah holds crucial talks with Uzbekistan President during royal trip

King Abdullah holds crucial talks with Uzbekistan President during royal trip
His Majesty began his official visit to Uzbekistan earlier this week and is scheduled to return to Jordan over the weekend

Balmoral Castle shares major update after Kate, William's Church appearance

Balmoral Castle shares major update after Kate, William's Church appearance
Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted arriving to Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked in UK with shameful Windsor toys sell

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked in UK with shameful Windsor toys sell
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry humiliated in hometown amid 'peace talk' with the Royal Family

King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday

King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday
British Royal Family pens heartwarming wish on the 81st birthday of a key royal

Meghan Markle gives exciting news after William's stern decision for her kids

Meghan Markle gives exciting news after William's stern decision for her kids
Meghan Markle shares personal message after Prince William's decision for Archie, Lilibet's future

Royal Family faces technical glitch days before King, Queen's special day

Royal Family faces technical glitch days before King, Queen's special day
The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, and her husband, Haakon, celebrated their 25 wedding anniversary earlier this week

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series
The Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' will premiere earlier this week

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's famous controversies become threat to historic Duke titles

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark
Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Råbjerg Mile amid their four-day summer tour

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy
The Princess of York is evolving her role as she stepped into new career journey

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release
The ‘Suits’ alum gives sneak peek of the first episode of her upcoming Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony
The Hashemite monarch began his official state visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan earlier this week