Sarah Ferguson pens emotional message as Prince Andrew braces for new scandal

Sarah Ferguson has shared a heartfelt message with her followers amid her ex-husband Prince Andrew set to face fresh scandal claims looming over the royal family.
The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account to share the touching message, celebrating the International Dog Day.
In a shared post, Fergie dropped the adorable snap of her with the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Muick and Sandy, who were inherited by her and Prince Andrew after the Queen's passing in 2022.
She penned the caption, “Life is simply better with a wagging tail at your side, Celebrating our companions today and always Happy #InternationalDogDay!”
Notably, her heartwarming post came amid the Duke of York braced for a new scandal with the upcoming release of Virginia Giuffre's memoir, in which she would disclose her allegations against him.
On August 9, 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in New York under the state's Child Victims Act.
Virginia’s bombshell memoir titled, Nobody’s Girl, is set to be published in October, six months after her death.
According to Penguin Publishing House’s website, the book is described as an “unforgettable memoir by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who dared to take on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell”
To note, Prince Andrew is currently enjoying summer break at Balmoral with King Charles and Queen Camilla.