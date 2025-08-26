Home / Royal

Prince Harry gives huge surprise to Meghan Markle after show release


Prince Harry is showering his love on Meghan Markle in the form of a sweet surprise.

After the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan Season 2 on Tuesday, August 26, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories to share a delightful video showing the “morning surprise” she received from the Duke of Sussex.

“Morning surprise from my husband,” captioned the Suits starlet.

The delightful clip opened with a sweet glimpse of the couple’s little girl, Princess Lilibet, seen from behind as she adorably examined the gift – a photo frame – before planting a kiss on it.

Adorned in a gold frame, the photo featured a heart-melting glimpse of Meghan Markle with her pet dog in a garden.

The heartwarming photo frame, decorated with a white ribbon, was placed in what appeared to be Meghan and Harry’s kitchen in their Montecito home.

In the background, Mary Wells’ track My Guy was being played, adding a sweet touch to the gush-worthy video.

This video by the As Ever founder comes after she dominated the headlines today with a series of bombshell releases and statements.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex packed a lot into a single day with the release of With Love, Meghan Season 2, dropping an explosive interview on The Circuit with Emily Chang, and restocking As Ever’s fan favorite products.

Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck and Ugen Choden Namgyel tied the knot at the Dechencholing Palace

Queen Sonja and the Crown Prince couple participate in games and face painting with school students as they mark special occasion

The Duchess of Sussex drew criticism as she dropped the second season of 'With love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘reopening’ and ‘rubbing salt’ into Prince Harry’d old wounds amid Royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways from the British Royal Family five years ago

Royal Family shares meaningful message after Meghan Markle's fresh dig at life as The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle takes a jab at her 'inauthentic' life as Duchess of Sussex before leaving UK

His Majesty began his official visit to Uzbekistan earlier this week and is scheduled to return to Jordan over the weekend

Queen Mary and King Frederik receive warm welcome upon their arrival at Hanstholm Harbour

Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted arriving to Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry humiliated in hometown amid 'peace talk' with the Royal Family

British Royal Family pens heartwarming wish on the 81st birthday of a key royal