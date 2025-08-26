Prince Harry gives huge surprise to Meghan Markle after show release

Prince Harry is showering his love on Meghan Markle in the form of a sweet surprise.
After the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan Season 2 on Tuesday, August 26, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories to share a delightful video showing the “morning surprise” she received from the Duke of Sussex.
“Morning surprise from my husband,” captioned the Suits starlet.
The delightful clip opened with a sweet glimpse of the couple’s little girl, Princess Lilibet, seen from behind as she adorably examined the gift – a photo frame – before planting a kiss on it.
Adorned in a gold frame, the photo featured a heart-melting glimpse of Meghan Markle with her pet dog in a garden.
The heartwarming photo frame, decorated with a white ribbon, was placed in what appeared to be Meghan and Harry’s kitchen in their Montecito home.
In the background, Mary Wells’ track My Guy was being played, adding a sweet touch to the gush-worthy video.
This video by the As Ever founder comes after she dominated the headlines today with a series of bombshell releases and statements.
Notably, the Duchess of Sussex packed a lot into a single day with the release of With Love, Meghan Season 2, dropping an explosive interview on The Circuit with Emily Chang, and restocking As Ever’s fan favorite products.