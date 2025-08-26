Meghan Markle speaks on emotional turmoil after major split: ‘I was not well’

Meghan Markle has admitted to being “not well” after major separation.
On Tuesday, August 26, the Duchess of Sussex released the second season of her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, in which she emotionally reflected on the tough time she spent after long split from her two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Speaking to British-American fashion designer and entrepreneur Tan France in one of the eight episodes, the mother of two spoke about the time when she spent three weeks apart from her kids.
While Meghan did not share when she spent the time away, it is considered that it was when she and Prince Harry were in the United Kingdom due to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s passing back in 2022.
When the 42-year-old TV star shared that being apart from his two kids for more than a couple of days leaves him heartbroken, the As Ever founder opened up about her own emotional turmoil, revealing that she was “not well” after major split from her children.
With a serious-looking face, the Duchess nodded and looked up at the ceiling, saying, “Oh I know. The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks.”
“I was…(pauses) not well," she added.
Notably, Prince Harry, in his bombshell tell-all memoir Spare, had also reflected on the separation, sharing that it was “longer than we’d ever been,” and upon their reunion in California, the couple “for days and days couldn’t stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight.”
Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan Season 1 was released in March 2025, while the Season 2 was launched today, August 26.