King Abdullah holds crucial talks with Uzbekistan President during royal trip

His Majesty began his official visit to Uzbekistan earlier this week and is scheduled to return to Jordan over the weekend

King Abdullah II has kicked off his Uzbekistan tour with a crucial meeting during his official state visit. 

A day after receiving a warm welcome at the Samarkand International Airport, His Majesty held a meeting with the country’s president, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, on Tuesday, August 26. 

The official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashmite Court has released a few glimpses from today’s meeting between the two key leaders. 

In the statement they shared, "His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to hold talks today with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev in Samarkand."

They explained, "During a state visit, His Majesty will also witness the exchange of cooperation agreements, protocols, and memorandums of understanding between the governments of Jordon and Uzbekistan."

It is important to note that King Abdullah arrived at the Samarkand International Airport on Monday, August 25, where he was welcomed with a ceremony led by the President of Uzbekistan.

According to media reports, the 63-year-old Jordanian monarch will visit Kazakhstan, where he will meet the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, after his two-day official trip to Uzbekistan.

He will return to Jordan on August 27 from his second state visit to Kazakhstan.  

