Kate lauded for ‘strengthening’ William as Meghan ‘rub salt’ on Harry’s wounds

As Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift remains unresolved, their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, are praised and criticized for their approach to the royal brothers’ “old wounds.”
The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, who once shared an inseparable bond, have been on non-speaking terms for the past five years, following the latter’s split from the British Royal Family.
After the tragic death of Princess Diana, her younger son, Harry, “still bears deep scars” from losing her, and his wounds were “never properly healed,” claimed an insider to Radar Online.
They continued, "People dismiss him as resentful, but much of that comes from unresolved hurt. Rebuilding ties could finally give him the steadiness he has been missing."
Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Sarah Vine said, “These are complex, deep-seated emotional wounds that may well take a lifetime to heal, if they ever will. When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood.”
The expert then compared Prince Harry’s circumstances to those of his elder brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, noting that to cope with the devastating loss of his mother, the future King found “strength and stay” through his wife, Kate Middleton.
On the other hand, Meghan Markle “reopened or even rubbed salt” into the Duke’s old wounds, prompting him to grow increasingly distant from his family.
"Meghan hasn't guided him toward closure. Rather than building a fresh start, they left but remain fixated on the past – and that fixation is what keeps Harry stuck,” added another royal insider.
It has also been reported previously that Prince William’s “mistrust” of Meghan Markle is what halting his reconciliation with Prince Harry.