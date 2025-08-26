Home / Royal

Kate lauded for ‘strengthening’ William as Meghan ‘rub salt’ on Harry’s wounds

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘reopening’ and ‘rubbing salt’ into Prince Harry’d old wounds amid Royal rift

Kate lauded for ‘strengthening’ William as Meghan ‘rub salt’ on Harry’s wounds


As Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift remains unresolved, their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, are praised and criticized for their approach to the royal brothers’ “old wounds.”

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, who once shared an inseparable bond, have been on non-speaking terms for the past five years, following the latter’s split from the British Royal Family.

After the tragic death of Princess Diana, her younger son, Harry, “still bears deep scars” from losing her, and his wounds were “never properly healed,” claimed an insider to Radar Online.

They continued, "People dismiss him as resentful, but much of that comes from unresolved hurt. Rebuilding ties could finally give him the steadiness he has been missing."

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Sarah Vine said, “These are complex, deep-seated emotional wounds that may well take a lifetime to heal, if they ever will. When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood.”

The expert then compared Prince Harry’s circumstances to those of his elder brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, noting that to cope with the devastating loss of his mother, the future King found “strength and stay” through his wife, Kate Middleton.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle “reopened or even rubbed salt” into the Duke’s old wounds, prompting him to grow increasingly distant from his family.

"Meghan hasn't guided him toward closure. Rather than building a fresh start, they left but remain fixated on the past – and that fixation is what keeps Harry stuck,” added another royal insider.

It has also been reported previously that Prince William’s “mistrust” of Meghan Markle is what halting his reconciliation with Prince Harry.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle speaks on emotional turmoil after major split: ‘I was not well’

Meghan Markle speaks on emotional turmoil after major split: ‘I was not well’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways from the British Royal Family five years ago

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Meghan called royal life 'inauthentic'

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Meghan called royal life 'inauthentic'
Royal Family shares meaningful message after Meghan Markle's fresh dig at life as The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle reveals downside of being 'Duchess' in bombshell interview

Meghan Markle reveals downside of being 'Duchess' in bombshell interview
Meghan Markle takes a jab at her 'inauthentic' life as Duchess of Sussex before leaving UK

King Abdullah holds crucial talks with Uzbekistan President during royal trip

King Abdullah holds crucial talks with Uzbekistan President during royal trip
His Majesty began his official visit to Uzbekistan earlier this week and is scheduled to return to Jordan over the weekend

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’
Queen Mary and King Frederik receive warm welcome upon their arrival at Hanstholm Harbour

Balmoral Castle shares major update after Kate, William's Church appearance

Balmoral Castle shares major update after Kate, William's Church appearance
Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted arriving to Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked in UK with shameful Windsor toys sell

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked in UK with shameful Windsor toys sell
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry humiliated in hometown amid 'peace talk' with the Royal Family

King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday

King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday
British Royal Family pens heartwarming wish on the 81st birthday of a key royal

Meghan Markle gives exciting news after William's stern decision for her kids

Meghan Markle gives exciting news after William's stern decision for her kids
Meghan Markle shares personal message after Prince William's decision for Archie, Lilibet's future

Royal Family faces technical glitch days before King, Queen's special day

Royal Family faces technical glitch days before King, Queen's special day
The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, and her husband, Haakon, celebrated their 25 wedding anniversary earlier this week

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series
The Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' will premiere earlier this week

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's famous controversies become threat to historic Duke titles