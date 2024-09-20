King Charles wishes Prince Andrew scandalous interview ‘never happened’

King Charles likely to feel the same embarrassment again because of disgraced Prince Andrew’s upcoming three-part film, streaming on Amazon Prime.
The 75-year-old has his own share of miseries amid cancer, rift with estranged son Prince Harry and ongoing controversy with the Duke of York over Royal Lodge.
Amidst all these, the release of Andrew’s film, which features duke’s bombshell interview in which he admitted his association to the sex offender Jeffery Epstein, is nothing less than a stressful experience for the monarch, claims a royal expert.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond imagined Royal Family’s reaction over Andrew’s interview resurfacing in the news.
"Andrew really is the problem that refuses to go away," Jennie said, adding, "I'm sure the King, and indeed Andrew, wish the interview had never taken place, even though Andrew was so pleased with it immediately after the filming."
The royal expert further added, “I don't imagine the King will watch it, but he will be made aware of its contents and any repercussions, I'm sure. It's bound to be a further embarrassment for all concerned."
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on their first international trip to Australia since ascending to the throne in 2022.