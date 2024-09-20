Royal

King Charles makes first public appearance after Prince Harry's UK visit plan

King Charles III stepped out to pay a visit to Royal Navy a day after Prince Harry announced his upcoming UK visit

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024


King Charles has finally made his first public appearance after Prince Harry announced his UK visit plan.

The 75-year-old stepped out to pay a visit to Royal Navy crew members stationed in Scotland on Thursday to express his gratitude for their services.

Charles' visit to HN Naval Base Clyde was his first as Head of State and Chief of Staff of the British Armed Forces, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales at that time had made two visits to the military location in 2011 and 2013.


The video of King Charles' engagement was shared alongside the caption, “As well as meeting serving personnel and their loved ones, The King also boarded a Vanguard-class vessel and was given a tour.”

It is added, “Before departing the submarine, His Majesty met the Submariners who have spent the greatest amount of time under the waves.”

King Charles’ first public appearance after Prince Harry confirmed his UK return on September 30, 2024.

The WellChild tweeted, “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”

