Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are fueling reunion rumors with their frequent public appearances together!
As per the latest reports of TMZ, a source, directly related to the estranged couple, revealed that on Tuesday night, both actors were spotted making their way to the back-to-school night at their kids’ Los Angeles school.
The insider disclosed to the outlet that Lopez and the Argo actor seemed totally comfortable with each other and were very cordial.
Clearing the air surrounding their divorce speculations, the source confirmed that there’s no way the exes are going to get back together. They are not rekindling anything and will continue their divorce proceedings.
However, it was also reported that the Atlas actress and the Deep Water actor still “care” for each other, as their years-long romance is no joke.
Just a week ago, the couple was spotted enjoying a family outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel that included Lopez’s kids, and now this school reunion speaks itself that their kids are the real focus for them.
While Lopez shares two children, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Antony, Affleck has three kids, Samuel, Serphina, and Violet, from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.