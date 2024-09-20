Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance gets seal of approval from Blake Shelton!
During his presence at The Pat McAfee Show, the country singer expressed his admiration for Swift and Kelce’s love and compared it to his and wife Gwen Stefani’s early relationship.
Shelton also predicted the future of Swift and Kelce's relationship, saying, "I do, and the fact that they’re both just kind of putting it out there in everybody’s face.”
“There’s no sneaking around, or trying to tamp things down or keep it on the down low. I think when you’re willing to just come out and just kind of put it in everybody’s face that you’re together and you’re owning it — that’s what Gwen and I did,” he added.
The God Gave Me You singer also gushed about Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s personality and charisma.
"He’s a standout no matter where he is or what he’s doing. He’s just got this big personality. He’s a funny guy," Shelton said.
He went on to express, "He walks into the room, and he has a presence there, so there’s never going to be that moment where he’s in the shadows anyway just because of his charisma and his personality anyway."
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and got married in 2021.