Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance reminds Blake Shelton of his own love story with Gwen Stefani

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance gets seal of approval from Blake Shelton!

During his presence at The Pat McAfee Show, the country singer expressed his admiration for Swift and Kelce’s love and compared it to his and wife Gwen Stefani’s early relationship.

Shelton also predicted the future of Swift and Kelce's relationship, saying, "I do, and the fact that they’re both just kind of putting it out there in everybody’s face.”

“There’s no sneaking around, or trying to tamp things down or keep it on the down low. I think when you’re willing to just come out and just kind of put it in everybody’s face that you’re together and you’re owning it — that’s what Gwen and I did,” he added.

The God Gave Me You singer also gushed about Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s personality and charisma.

"He’s a standout no matter where he is or what he’s doing. He’s just got this big personality. He’s a funny guy," Shelton said.

He went on to express, "He walks into the room, and he has a presence there, so there’s never going to be that moment where he’s in the shadows anyway just because of his charisma and his personality anyway."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and got married in 2021.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love resonates Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s romance
England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series

England’s second Test moved from Karachi to Multan ahead of Pakistan series
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs

3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry

Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry

Entertainment News

Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
‘Squid Game 2:’ Seong Gi-hun returns for deadly games in exciting first teaser
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Dave Grohl’s ex. Kari Wuhrer lashes out on infidelity scandal: ‘Scumbag’
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Hailey Bieber returns to Instagram with post baby glow: SEE
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite again: Is divorce cancelled?
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky team up for new single
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour tickets for UK, US & Europe on sale
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova join team of 'One Piece' live action adoption
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Taylor Swift wins over Serena Williams' daughter: 'Alexis is into pop star'
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon exude ‘natural’ relationship at ‘Wolfs’ premiere
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Sean 'Diddy' Combs under close supervision in jail after suicide watch order
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Taylor Swift helps Travis Kelce adjust to mega wealth after beau big new ventures
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
Zayn Malik reflects on fatherhood in heartwarming birthday message for Khai