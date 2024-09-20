Gigi Hadid desires second baby, but Bradley Cooper only wants 'showmance'

Despite their recent PDA-filled yacht getaway, Bradley Cooper’s relationship with Gigi Hadid is said to be merely a “showmance.”
“A lot of people have suspected this is a showmance for Bradley,” an insider told the Life&Style.
They continued, “He talks a great game, he definitely dotes on Gigi and they’re great companions, but she wants more than that from him and has for some time now. He seems to have this agenda where he has the pretty girl on his arm but he’s keeping her dangling.”
However, Hadid wants to make things serious with Cooper as she is desperately desiring for a second baby.
“As far as Gigi’s concerned they’re the perfect fit. Gigi’s friends know she doesn’t want to be that no-strings girlfriend, which she was with Leo [DiCaprio],” they added.
According to the source, Cooper has been “putting her off, and ultimately it’s going to come to a head.”
“She’s dropped endless hints with Bradley and made it clear she’d like a second baby,” the insider dishes, “but he’s very much a go with the flow and one day at a time guy,” they added.
The insider concluded, “She won’t sit around and be dangled. She’s been put in promise land and as happy as she is, it’s kind of aggravating.”
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating each other since October 2023.