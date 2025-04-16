Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s drama intensifies as crew member makes new claims

Blake Lively is facing fresh allegations as a female crew member speaks out in a growing dispute against director Justin Baldoni.
As per Dailymail, Talia Spencer, a storyboard artist, accused the Gossip Girl star of trying to wrestle control of the It Ends With Us film from the Five Feet Apart star.
While conversing on Sunday's edition of 60 Minutes Australia, Spencer said, “I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness and tried to take advantage and take power.”
Upon asking directly about Lively’s try to get control of the film, Spencer answered, “I think she tried to, yes.”
When asked if Lively managed to gain that influence, the It Ends With Us crew member shared that she feels, “there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin's original vision for the film.”
Spencer also highlighted that Baldoni cared “a lot about the vision” of the film and was “not in it for fame.”
She explained that she finds it “very hard to believe the allegations against him, considering his mission statement about the film. And him, genuinely, pitching that he was doing this film to help young women.”
“I just find it hard to believe the allegations, to be honest,” Spencer noted.
She also admitted that she never felt uncomfortable during any of her interactions with Baldoni.
To note, this update came amid Lively’s legal battle with Baldoni after she filed a lawsuit in December 2024.