Matthew Koma fires back at critic over Hilary Duff’s appearance

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, didn’t hold back when shutting down Botox rumors about his wife.

The Younger starlet shared a carousel of close-up beauty shots on her Instagram account.

Soon after Duff dropped the pose, one user commented, “Why did she do Botox, I swear to god everyone else is the same.”

“Get fckd [sic] butterfly,” Koma clapped back, referring to the netizen’s username.


Duff’s fans flocked to the comment section to gush over the singer-songwriter for standing up for his wife.

“Showing everyone how great husbands stick up for their wives,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Honestly she’s a working mom, gave birth to 4 children .. she can [do] whatever the heck makes her feel good. I’ve had one child … 31 years ago … and I need Botox !!”

To note, Since gaining fame on Lizzie McGuire, the How I Met Your Father star has continually drawn scrutiny over her appearance.

In 2022, she addressed the botox rumours saying, “We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s–t.”

Duff added, “But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.”

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, 37 got married in 2019 and share three daughters: Banks, 6, Mae, 4, and Townes, 11 months.

