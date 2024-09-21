Kanye West makes shocking move against current lawsuit

Kanye West has reportedly settled a battery lawsuit filed by a man who claimed the rapper disfigured and humiliated him during an altercation.
After the Carnival rapper accepted a settlement, the man who had sued him for an alleged attack outside SoHo Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles withdrew the lawsuit.
The settlement covers the entire case, as autograph seeker Justin Poplawski told the court, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.
On September 11, Justin and Ye, 47, came to an accord. Angeles Superior Court back in February.
He stated that he is a reputable autograph dealer who had no trouble getting Ye's autograph in the past.
According to the lawsuit, Justin waited for Ye outside Soho Warehouse on January 13, 2022.
He claimed that as he was exiting the building, Ye began to yell at him. Justin stated that Ye said to him, “I’m going to make a f–king example out of you.”
The suit accused Ye of telling the man, “Get the f–k [out of] here before I beat you the f–k up. I’m going to make a f–king example out of you.”
Ye was sued for allegedly hitting Justin multiple times after the latter declined to apologise on the spot.