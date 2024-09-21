Royal

Queen Margrethe of Denmark makes key decision after recent health scare

Queen Margrethe II, who abdicated the Danish throne in January, has just undergone a major health update

  • September 21, 2024
Queen Margrethe II has made an important decision as she cancelled all her major engagements after damaging her neck and fracturing her hand.

A significant update on her health was recently provided by the former Queen of Denmark, who abdicated her position as monarch in January.

The news was confirmed in a statement sent by Lene Balleby, the Head of Communications for The Royal House of Denmark 

She said: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe has today been discharged from the Royal Hospital and is now back in her home at Fredensborg Castle.

The statement added, "Queen Margrethe was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after a fall, which unfortunately caused damage around the neck vertebrae as well as a fracture of the left hand.”

Lene continued, "As a result of that unfortunate fall, the left hand is now in plaster, and the Queen will have to wear it for the coming months and a stiff neck collar.”

"Queen Margrethe is in good spirits and under the circumstances well, but will, however, be on sick leave for a longer period,” noted in a statement.

She stated, "It also means that the Queen's attendance at a number of events has been cancelled in the coming time."

A post on social media read: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was discharged from Rigshospitalet today and is now back at her home Fredensborg Palace."

Notably, the queen decided to leave the throne after undergoing "extensive back surgery" in February 2023.


Royal News

Prince Harry receives good news from Buckingham palace ahead of UK return
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry
King Charles wishes Prince Andrew scandalous interview ‘never happened’
King Charles makes first public appearance after Prince Harry's UK visit plan
Princess Eugenie supports mother Sarah Ferguson on emotional day
Meghan Markle lands in serious crisis after bombshell revelations in new report
Prince William starts a 'movement’ to tackle major issues before Harry's return
Queen Camilla follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps with new move?
Prince Andrew can strategically time public interest to recover image
Prince Harry to ‘meet King Charles’ as he will live close to palace
Prince William gives speech on ‘complex societal issues’ in UK
Danish Royal Family shares heartbreaking news about Queen Margrethe